Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ over signing of Bayern Munich midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle this summer. The Dutchman moved to the Bundesliga giants from Ajax last summer and has played fairly regularly this season - although he has made just two starts in the league this season.

Tuttomercatoweb report that both Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in a deal for the 20-year-old this summer. Both clubs will look to strengthen in midfield when the transfer window reopens.

Unai Emery ‘eyeing’ reunion with ex-Arsenal midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille this summer. Guendouzi played under Emery during their time together at Arsenal and the 52-year-old is interested in reuniting with the midfielder at Villa Park.

Guendouzi has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but, according to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are viewed as favourites for his signature. Speaking on his House of Champions podcast, Romano said: “The focus for Aston Villa is Guendouzi.

“Yes, absolutely they want this player. Unai Emery is in love with this player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad