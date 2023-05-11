News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘eye’ Bayern Munich starlet as Unai Emery targets Aston Villa reunion

Newcastle United could face stiff competition from both Aston Villa and Liverpool this summer if they are to land two midfield targets.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th May 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ over signing of Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle this summer. The Dutchman moved to the Bundesliga giants from Ajax last summer and has played fairly regularly this season - although he has made just two starts in the league this season.

Tuttomercatoweb report that both Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in a deal for the 20-year-old this summer. Both clubs will look to strengthen in midfield when the transfer window reopens.

Unai Emery ‘eyeing’ reunion with ex-Arsenal midfielder

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille this summer. Guendouzi played under Emery during their time together at Arsenal and the 52-year-old is interested in reuniting with the midfielder at Villa Park.

Guendouzi has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, but, according to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are viewed as favourites for his signature. Speaking on his House of Champions podcast, Romano said: “The focus for Aston Villa is Guendouzi. 

“Yes, absolutely they want this player. Unai Emery is in love with this player.”

Villa have also been linked with a move for Marco Asensio in recent times who could leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in Asensio.