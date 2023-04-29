News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for one former Premier League midfielder.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

According to reports in L’Equipe, Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi has been tipped for a return to the Premier League this summer with West Ham and Newcastle the teams reportedly interested in his services. Despite impressing for Marseille, the French club could look to move Guendouzi on when the transfer window reopens and are set to net a tidy profit on the £9m fee they paid Arsenal to make his loan move into a permanent one last summer.

The 24-year-old has played an important role for Marseille this season, featuring 38 times in all competitions for the side that sit 2nd in Ligue 1. Newcastle could add Guendouzi to their squad in order to strengthen the quality and depth of their midfield options with his experience of the Premier League thought to be a real asset.

West Ham, meanwhile, have reportedly identified the France international as a potential replacement for Declan Rice should he be sold this summer. Rice has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer with Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs credited with an interest in him.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer. The Croatian international will likely cost around £30m, but with Barcelona also reportedly hot on his signature when the window reopens, Newcastle would face huge competition to secure a deal for the 30-year-old defensive midfielder.

Marseille's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (R) celebrates after winning the French Cup round of 32 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Stade Rennais FC at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)Marseille's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (R) celebrates after winning the French Cup round of 32 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Stade Rennais FC at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)
