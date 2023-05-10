Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United and Spurs ‘scout’ Roma defender

According to reports in Italy, representatives from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were spotted watching Roma defender Roger Ibanez during their defeat to Inter Milan at the weekend. Both clubs will look to strengthen their back-line when the transfer window opens and Ibanez, who has been capped once by Brazil, has reportedly been identified as a target.

The 24-year-old moved to Rome from Atalanta in 2021 and has been a regular under Jose Mourinho this season, featuring 42 times in all competitions. A £26m fee could be enough to secure a deal for Ibanez.

Aston Villa ‘eye’ Real Madrid ace

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Bernabeu Stadium this summer and would be available to sign on a free transfer if an extension to his current deal cannot be agreed.

Asensio, who played just nine minutes of Madrid’s 1-1 Champions League semi-final draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night, has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer. Clubs like Villa and Newcastle have to take Financial Fair Play considerations into account until they can grow their revenues, with free agents offering clubs a great way to sign players without having to spend huge transfer fees.