Former Newcastle United forward relishing senior role at Gateshead

Just under 11 years have passed since a 17-year-old Campbell became Newcastle United’s youngest ever appearance maker in European football when he replaced Papiss Cisse in a Europa League tie at Greek club Atromitos.

Now, at the age of 28, the Heed forward has been integral in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history after they claimed the National League North title last season before fighting a successful battle against relegation from non-league’s top tier and reaching the FA Trophy Final this season. It has been a successful year for Campbell individually too after he ended the campaign as Gateshead’s top goalscorer after finding the net on 15 occasions in all competitions.

Gateshead star Adam Campbell had mixed emotions after his side’s 2-2 home draw with York City (Photo Charlie Waugh)

Reflecting on the change in his role within Williamson’s squad, he told The Echo: “Everyone wants to play as high as they can, of course, but I am really enjoying my time here and I am one of the more experienced lads.

“I try and help as much as I can and I relish that role. I have really enjoyed being that experienced head in the changing room and it’s been a good season personally. Now at the end of it, we can say it’s been a successful one as well. I never set goal targets, it’s about the team, but you do want to score as many goals as you can.”

With their league season now complete, all focus for Gateshead is on their FA Trophy Final meeting with FC Halifax Town at Wembley in two weeks time. The trip to the home of football will round off a remarkable second half to the season that has seen the Heed progress in both the league and Trophy as Campbell believes his side have benefitted from possessing a strong togetherness in the dressing room.

