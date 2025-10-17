Northern League: Hotchkiss warns Easington ahead of Thornaby clash

There is a busy weekend lying in wait in the Ebac Northern League.

He told The Echo: “We are looking forward to Saturday on the back of back-to-back league wins. We are facing a tough Thornaby side that are under new management and they got a really good result against a good Northallerton side. It will be a really difficult game but we are at home, confidence is high, the lads are playing some really good football and we will be planned and prepared for the game. We know we need to be at it because Skelly and Kass will have them up for it so we have to match that energy and effort and then hopefully we can come out on the right end of the result. I am really pleased with the lads, they are working hard and getting their rewards.”