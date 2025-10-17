Northern League: Hotchkiss warns Easington ahead of Thornaby clash
Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss has warned his players they must match Thornaby’s ‘energy and effort’ if they are to continue their impressive form with a home win on Saturday.
The Colliers moved into the top eight of the Division One table with two wins inside four days earlier this week as they claimed maximum points from a visit to struggling Whickham and a home clash with promotion contenders Shildon.
However, Thornaby will travel to Welfare Park on the back of an impressive win of their own after they romped to a 5-0 victory against Northallerton Town last weekend - and Hotchkiss believes new management team Craig Skelton and Simon Kasonali will have their players ready for the challenge come Saturday afternoon.
He told The Echo: “We are looking forward to Saturday on the back of back-to-back league wins. We are facing a tough Thornaby side that are under new management and they got a really good result against a good Northallerton side. It will be a really difficult game but we are at home, confidence is high, the lads are playing some really good football and we will be planned and prepared for the game. We know we need to be at it because Skelly and Kass will have them up for it so we have to match that energy and effort and then hopefully we can come out on the right end of the result. I am really pleased with the lads, they are working hard and getting their rewards.”
Northern League Division One fixtures: Friday - West Auckland Town v Birtley Town Saturday - Boro Rangers v Whickham, Easington Colliery v Thornaby, Horden CW v Crook Town, Kendal Town v North Shields, Newcastle Blue Star v Guisborough Town, Marske United v Penrith
FA Vase first round: Friday - Redcar Town v Tadcaster Albion Saturday - Billingham Town v Brigg Town, Euxton Villa v Carlisle City, Ramsbottom United v Jarrow, Newcastle Benfield v Liversedge, Chester-le-Street Town v Boldon CA, Northallerton Town v South Liverpool, Burscough v Billingham Synthonia, Whitley Bay v Barton Town, Irlam v Shildon, Yarm & Eaglescliffe v Colne FC, West Allotment Celtic v Cheadle Town
