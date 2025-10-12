Northern League: Hotchkiss pleased as Easington bounce back from cup exit

It was a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Olly Hotchkiss praised Easington Colliery’s reaction to their shock Durham Challenge Cup defeat at Jarrow after they bounced back with a 2-1 win at Whickham on Friday night.

The Colliers actually fell behind against the Division One strugglers as a Sam Johnson penalty gave the Lang Jacks a chance to go on and claim what would have been a rare win in a disappointing start to the season. However, a Liam Adamson equaliser and a Brad Hird strike turned the game on its head and ensured the Colliers head into the new week sat in the top ten of the table.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Hotchkiss declared himself as ‘really pleased and proud’ after his players earned a move that helped them move on from what had been a deeply disappointing night at Perth Green in midweek.

He told The Echo: “It was a really controlled performance and we should have been two or three up at half-time - but we were wasteful after some of our possession play had been superb. Whickham sat in a low block for most of the night and took the lead with a penalty that was never a penalty in my opinion but we showed unbelievable character to come back. Overall, I am really pleased and proud of the players as the reaction from the Jarrow game was immense.”

Elsewhere, there are new leaders in Division One as Josh McDonald, Matthew Wilshaw and Alfie Doherty all scored to help Guisborough Town move to the top of the table with a 3-1 home win against Horden CW. Jason Blackburn scored for the Marras but they were unable to prevent their hosts rising to the summit.

Former leaders Whitley Bay suffered a defeat by the odd goal in five against Boro Rangers and fourth placed Shildon scrapped their way to a goalless draw at Penrith. A Jamie Looker hat-trick went without reward for Kendal Town as Liam Thear, Kaleb Young and Joseph Hailes earned Birtley Town a 3-3 home draw with the Mintcakes.

Owen Imeson and Glen Hargrave scored in Newcastle Benfield’s 2-1 win at Carlisle City, Aaron Hardy got the decisive goal in Crook Town’s 2-1 home victory against Marske United, West Allotment Celtic and North Shields battled to a 1-1 draw at Craik Park and Dale Milburn scored twice in Thornaby’s 5-0 hammering of Northallerton Town.

Red Star must take home defeat ‘on the chin’

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood

Assistant manager Michael Johnson called on Seaham Red Star to take their defeat against Durham United ‘on the chin’ after they suffered a disappointing loss on home soil.

Phil Kay proved to be the match-winner for the visitors as scored a goal in each half and ensured an equaliser from Matthew Weirs went without reward for Mark Collingwood’s men. The defeat and results elsewhere mean Red Star are sat in fourth place in the table and Stewart wants Red Star to move on quickly as they look to push for promotion back into Division One.

He told The Echo: “It really disappointing and we just weren’t at it. When you’re not at it you get punished and that’s what happened today. We dominated the ball but we haven’t done enough to win the game and that’s disappointing. We take it on the chin, we have to go again and it’s a long season. Durham deserved the win.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Lukeman, Aiden Stanton and Chris Thompson all netted as Sunderland RCA claimed a 3-1 home win against Grangetown Boys Club and goals from Tom Hunter and Frazier Barker helped Sunderland West End to a 2-1 victory against Tow Law Town.

Mikey McGee’s brace led FC Hartlepool to a 3-1 win against Prudhoe YC, Boldon CA fell to a home defeat by the odd goal in five against Darlington Town, Stephen Siyanbola earned Park View a 1-1 draw at Newcastle University and a Lutfur Karim brace helped Jarrow to a 2-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Joe Taylor and Matthew Garbutt netted in Redcar Town’s 2-1 win against AFC Newbiggin and Harry Williams dealt the decisive blow as Yarm and Eaglescliffe landed a 3-2 win at Teesside neighbours Billingham Synthonia.

Jamie Clark scored twice and there was a goal apiece for Dominic Lloyd Hayes and Richie Hoggins as Alnwick Town claimed a 4-1 win at Billingham Town and Luca Nelson, Callum Munro and Scott Robson netted in Chester-le-Street Town’s 3-1 victory at Esh Winning. Abu Salim fired the hosts into a surprise lead but their early-season struggles continued as the Cestrians hit back to take the points.