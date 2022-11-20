Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson revealed his squad showed an unwavering belief in their own ability ahead of Saturday’s impressive home win against in-form Southend United.

The Heed went into the game with just one win in their last nine games and faced a tough test against a Shrimpers side that were sat in the National League play-off places. After a tight and nervy first-half, it was Williamson’s men that struck first as on-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh’s long-range effort opened the scoring seven minutes after half-time.

Adam Campbell doubled the tally with just under 20 minutes remaining with an exquisite dinked finish and recent loan signing Conor Carty marked his debut by taking his new side out of sight with quarter of an hour remaining. Dan Mooney grabbed a late consolation for the visitors but it did little to take the shine off his side’s performance for Williamson.

He told The Echo: “The belief has always been there from inside the club, we know what we are capable of doing and we don’t believe the league reflects the performances. We find ourselves in a situation that is a difficult one and it’s only ourselves that can resolve that.

“We are working hard everyday to improve our situation and I think we saw the result of that. They (Southend) are a good side with an experienced manager and we had to ride our luck and be patient at times. I don’t think our quality was where it has been but we did the gritty things, winning battles, picking up second balls and we were much better.”

Not for the first time this season, Williamson was forced to dip into the loan market to boost his squad after he completed the temporary signing of Bolton Wanderers youngster Carty on Friday. The forward was named as a substitute but wasted little time in making an impact after firing home the Heed’s third goal within 13 minutes of his introduction midway through the second-half.

Williamson has been impressed with what he has seen from the 20-year-old during his early days at the International Stadium and is hoping there is more to come from his latest addition over the next six weeks.

“We are delighted for him,” explained the former Newcastle United defender. “He trained on Friday and you could see he has a lot of ability. He’s here to learn, to cut his teeth but you can see what he brings. He’s really highly thought of at Bolton and it’s a good start for him. Hopefully there is more to come.”

Conor Carty celebrates his debut goal in Gateshead’s 3-1 home win against Southend United (photo Charlie Waugh)

Williamson has already turned his focus towards the next challenge for his side as they prepare to make the marathon journey to bottom of the table Torquay United next Saturday afternoon. The Heed player-manager admitted the season has been a challenge but now wants to find ‘consistency and continuity’ as they head into a crucial part of the campaign.