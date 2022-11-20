News you can trust since 1873
This is how Tony Mowbray's current Sunderland squad have been valued by a leading scouting platform (Picture by FRANK REID)

The stunning valuations of Sunderland’s £38million squad - according to leading scouting platform: photo gallery

Sunderland’s current squad is valued at more than £38million - but how much is each member of it worth?

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Sunderland have made a solid return to the Championship and were fairly active in the transfer market, bringing in players like Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo to help them in the league.

WyScout is a leading scouting platform used by professionals across the game. One thing WyScout offers is player valuations to see how much a player is worth in today’s current football market.

With the market around transfers and valuations ever changing, it can be a very helpful resource to see what sort of fee clubs could expect to receive should they sell some of their talent.

Here, using data provided by WyScout, we take a look at how each member of Tony Mowbray’s squad has been valued.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Jewison Bennette - N/A

Bennette does not currently have a WyScout valuation.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Niall Huggins - €200,000

Huggins is currently valued at €200,000 by WyScout.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Trai Hume - €250,000

Hume is currently valued at €250,000 by WyScout.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Corry Evans - €350,000

Evans is currently valued at €350,000 by WyScout.

Photo: Frank Reid

