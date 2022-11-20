Sunderland’s current squad is valued at more than £38million - but how much is each member of it worth?

Sunderland have made a solid return to the Championship and were fairly active in the transfer market, bringing in players like Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo to help them in the league.

WyScout is a leading scouting platform used by professionals across the game. One thing WyScout offers is player valuations to see how much a player is worth in today’s current football market.

With the market around transfers and valuations ever changing, it can be a very helpful resource to see what sort of fee clubs could expect to receive should they sell some of their talent.

Here, using data provided by WyScout, we take a look at how each member of Tony Mowbray’s squad has been valued.

1. Jewison Bennette - N/A Bennette does not currently have a WyScout valuation.

2. Niall Huggins - €200,000 Huggins is currently valued at €200,000 by WyScout.

3. Trai Hume - €250,000 Hume is currently valued at €250,000 by WyScout.

4. Corry Evans - €350,000 Evans is currently valued at €350,000 by WyScout.