Sunderland supporters have some of the best travelling fans in the division - but they have to put the miles in to watch their team.

Sunderland’s last game before the break for the Qatar World Cup saw Tony Mowbray’s side run-out 2-1 winners away at St Andrew’s with goals from Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo sealing the win.

But just how far do Sunderland fans have to travel to support their team? And how does this compare with fan bases from across the division?

Here, using data provided by The72 on Twitter, we take a look at how far fans of each Championship side have to travel to away games and rank them from the fans that have the least travelling to do, to the fan base that travels the most to watch their team on the road.

Do any of these results surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Birmingham City Total miles of travel = 2489, average miles to travel per away game = 108.2 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. West Brom Total miles of travel = 2566, average miles to travel per away game = 111.6 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3. Coventry City Total miles of travel = 2577, average miles to travel per away game = 112.0 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United Total miles of travel = 2641, average miles to travel per away game = 114.8 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales