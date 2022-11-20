News you can trust since 1873
How far do Sunderland fans have to travel to watch their team on the road this season? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Fan photo gallery: The staggering ‘away day’ travelling Sunderland fans will do and how it compares with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough & Co

Sunderland supporters have some of the best travelling fans in the division - but they have to put the miles in to watch their team.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Sunderland’s last game before the break for the Qatar World Cup saw Tony Mowbray’s side run-out 2-1 winners away at St Andrew’s with goals from Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo sealing the win.

But just how far do Sunderland fans have to travel to support their team? And how does this compare with fan bases from across the division?

Here, using data provided by The72 on Twitter, we take a look at how far fans of each Championship side have to travel to away games and rank them from the fans that have the least travelling to do, to the fan base that travels the most to watch their team on the road.

Do any of these results surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Birmingham City

Total miles of travel = 2489, average miles to travel per away game = 108.2

Photo: George Wood

2. West Brom

Total miles of travel = 2566, average miles to travel per away game = 111.6

Photo: Ashley Allen

3. Coventry City

Total miles of travel = 2577, average miles to travel per away game = 112.0

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Sheffield United

Total miles of travel = 2641, average miles to travel per away game = 114.8

Photo: George Wood

