Sunderland head to Dubai as some fans raise concerns over friendly with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club

Sunderland head to Dubai this weekend for a warm-weather training camp and friendly match given the Championship is taking a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, with Tony Mowbray’s side next in action December 3 when Millwall visit Wearside.

Last week Sunderland revealed they will play a friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club in Dubai. They face Al-Shabab Football Club this Friday, November 25, 1pm KO UK time.

A number of Sunderland fans have raised concerns about the friendly fixture given concerns around Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights.

And fan group Red and White Army (RAWA) has said it will raise those concerns with the club, though other fans have said they don’t see the issue given it is just a friendly match.

RAWA tweeted: “Supporters have been in touch concerned about SAFC's decision to play a friendly against Saudi side Al-Shabab. We are taking these concerns to the club.”

Meanwhile, the Spirit of 37 group – who are behind the recent Roker End flag displays – raised their own concerns.

They tweeted: “This fixture goes against everything we stand for. If the club are serious about supporter engagement then The Spirit of 37 would urge the club to reconsider immediately. Morals before money every time.”

Sunderland fans.

A club statement announcing the friendly last week read: “Sunderland AFC will face Al-Shabab Football Club in a friendly fixture during their upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates.

“Tony Mowbray’s side will travel to Dubai on Sunday for a week-long training camp ahead of a return to Sky Bet Championship action on 3 December when Millwall visit Wearside.

“The fixture against Al-Shabab, who currently sit first in the SPL, will be played on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.”

