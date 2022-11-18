Newcastle United signing Garang Kuol fields questions at World Cup press conference

The Central Coast Mariners forward – who will join Newcastle United in January – is preparing for his country’s November 22 game against World Cup champions France.

Kuol hit form for his A-League club before heading to Qatar for the tournament, and he’s set to become the youngest Socceroo to play at a World Cup.

“I don’t really pay attention to what’s said around me,” said the 18-year-old at a press conference. “I’m mainly just focused on what I do on the field and in training and games. If I’m not playing well, I’m not going to look at what’s online.

“What’s on the field is what makes me happy and gives me the motivation to keep pushing forward.

“(Becoming the youngest World Cup Socceroo ever is) just another label, it doesn’t really mean anything. I’ve just got to perform on the field and that’s what makes me the player I am.”

“It’s a very exciting experience for me. I’ve been watching the Socceroos for a long time, and the World Cup is the biggest stage, so I want to prove myself.

Australia's Garang Kuol attends a press conference in Doha.

“Of course (I can make an impact off the bench), it’s all about just having the confidence in yourself, and being ruthless and having that mindset to want to create something and make an impact. I just want to play well, create something, and make an impact.”

Kuol – who needs a work permit to play in England – is set to be loaned out by Newcastle in the New Year.

"I’m very excited,” said Howe. “He’s a young player of huge potential. I think it’s a show really from the club and myself where we want to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

"He’s had a dramatic rise, and he’s in a position where he excites everybody, but there needs to be some patience shown, and, touch wood, we’ll look after him, and he’ll go out on loan and develop.