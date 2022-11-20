After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup break, where they’ll play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

The break should provide Mowbray some valuable time on the training pitch to work with his squad, following a congested Championship schedule in the first half of the campaign.

“I don’t think the environment has allowed lots of coaching because literally there is a game every three days,” added Mowbray. “Modern day football you are always post one, post two, pre one, pre two, game day.

“Players have got a mentality that they are tired and we have to just give them a cool down, it’s very difficult to get the core working of a football team in the middle of a season.”

Sunderland’s season will resume on Saturday, December 3 when they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats then have fixtures against West Brom, Hull, Blackburn and Wigan before the end of December.

Sunderland will continue to monitor Ellis Taylor’s game time at Hartlepool while giving him opportunities to play for the Black Cats’ under-21s side.

The 19-year-old joined Pools on loan in the summer but has started just one League Two fixture, on the opening day of the season against Walsall, since the move.

Taylor is still allowed to play for Sunderland’s under-21s side and has recently featured in games against Newcastle and Southampton in Premier League 2, Division 2.

When asked about Taylor’s situation, Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty told the Echo: "Obviously he’s with Hartlepool, he’s on loan and we need to make sure because he’s one of our players that if he’s not getting minutes we aid his development.

“We have a duty of care to that young man to make sure that he continues his development pathway. If we can drop him into the team and get him good minutes against a good team then I think he’s going to benefit from that.

“He needs minutes in his legs and we are more than happy to accommodate that.”

Jewison Bennette says Sunderland have a team which can fight near the top of the Championship this season.

The 18-year-old winger, who is preparing to represent Costa Rica at the World Cup, joined the Black Cats in the summer and has made nine senior appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he also had praise for the fans.

On the Sunderland fans he added: "Yes, very, very good fans. There are always big crowds and they always support you, even if the team is maybe not at its best or we lose a game, the fans are always behind you and that’s something I really appreciate.”