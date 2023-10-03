McBride hopes to have caught the eye in Gateshead win against Wealdstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor McBride hopes to have seized the opportunity handed to him by Gateshead manager Mike Williamson with a two-goal display in his side’s 2-1 win against Wealdstone.

Connor McBride celebrates after scoring his second goal in Gateshead’s 2-1 home win against Wealdstone (photo Jack McGraghan)

The Heed summer signing has had to show his patient side as the early-season form of former Sunderland and Middlesbrough forward Stephen Wearne and club captain Greg Olley has limited his involvement for his new side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that all changed on Tuesday night when the Scot helped Gateshead come from a goal down to secure all three points after a high-quality affair at the International Stadium.

Speaking after the win, he told The Echo: “Obviously it’s been pretty difficult coming on in the last couple of games but the team has been doing really well.

“The gaffer gave me my chance tonight and hopefully he feels I’ve taken it. We have a really strong squad and everyone wants to play so you have to take that chance when you get it.

“It was important to bounce back after Saturday, when we played well but lost the game. We knew we had to keep going, keep the standards high and get the win we wanted tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Raith Rovers and Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder got his side back on level-terms with just over quarter of an hour remaining with a neat touch and finish from the edge of the box before securing the points with a stunning long-range effort.

Despite receiving the post-match plaudits, McBride admitted he preferred to focus on the result and revealed he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to have helped Gateshead to a third consecutive home win that lifted them into fourth place in the National League table.

“To be honest, I was just happy to see them both hit the back of the net but I actually preferred the first goal.

“That was a quick shift and hit, it was more of a difficult chance than the second goal but I am just absolutely delighted with both goals and the fact we have won the game. They’re a really good side, they were tough to play against and it’s a big win for us.”