Mike Williamson hails Gateshead duo as strong form continues

The 24-year-old defender was a key target for the former Newcastle United centre-back during the summer but a deal was not completed until the end of August. Grayson made his debut in a goalless draw against FC Halifax Town just days later and has gone on to help his new side five clean sheets in his first seven appearances for Williamson’s side.

Gateshead defender Joe Grayson (photo Charles Waugh)

The latest of those clean sheets came on Tuesday night as the Heed made it seven games unbeaten with a 4-0 win at Oxford City - and Williamson believes both he and Grayson are reaping the rewards for showing their patient side before the deal for the defender was completed.

He told The Echo: “He is incredibly talented and gifted.

“He has got that person about him, he’s very calm and collected, he just goes about his business and doesn’t ruffle any feathers - but his quality is on another level and it really does help us in certain situations.

“He gives us a platform and threads balls through in tight situations if teams are playing low blocks. He helps us find solutions to problems and we are delighted to have him. If I am honest, he hasn’t played that many games for somebody as good as he is, but we knew how good he is.

“Our budget is tight, every penny has to count and credit to him, he was patient, I think he’s enjoying himself and he will get rewards for that.”

Heed striker Marcus Dinanga has also hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks and his brace in Tuesday night’s win at Oxford means the frontman now has 11 goals in 12 appearances so far this season and sits at the top of the National League goalscorers charts.

Williamson lauded the striker’s ability and insisted he will do all he can to help the former Stevenage and Hartlepool United frontman continue to improve over the coming weeks and months.

“Marcus is somebody who is a great lad and a great character but we believe he still has loads of improvement in him.