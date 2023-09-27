Ex-Sunderland man Julio Arca talks career-ending Alan Shearer tackle and Newcastle United away song
Julio Arca has reflected on the challenge that ended Alan Shearer's career at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.
Back in 2006, Shearer and Arca started for Newcastle United and Sunderland respectively as the Magpies defeated the Black Cats 4-1 at the Stadium of Light.
Shearer was taken off during the came after a coming together with Arca with the injury ending the former England captain's career.
“I think they make it a lot bigger than what it was,” Arca responded when asked about the tackle by former Sunderland teammate Chris Brown on the UndrTheCosh Podcast. “We playing Newcastle and we got beat I think 4-0.”
Brown corrected the Argentinian former left-back: “We were 1-0 up at half-time.”
“I remember just me and him going for the ball and he must have landed in the wrong way because it wasn’t even a tackle, to be honest, we just went for the ball and he landed wrongly and I think he did his meniscus, no?
“But, look, it wasn’t a malicious tackle and people make something bigger than that. I always say that Shearer was a great footballer.”
Arca was then asked about an occasion when Sunderland faced Newcastle back in 2014 and the ex-Black Cat travelled to St James’ Park with Wearsiders to watch his former team in the away end.
The former Middlesbrough man was asked to come up with a chant by the travelling Sunderland fans and has revealed why he chose a song regarding Newcastle hero Shearer.
“You know what, they got me into that,” Arca laughed. “I was going to see Sunderland-Newcastle away. Sunderland won 1-0 that day. First time I go away with the fans. They were saying, “Julio, give us a song…’ I didn’t know any song!
“And one of my mates said for me to do this one and when I started it I thought, ‘I'm going to be in trouble here.
“I didn’t really sing (the full song), I said, ‘Shearer is…’ and then I stopped there and everyone joined in. It was a bit of banter.”