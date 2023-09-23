Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead striker Marcus Dinanga refused to get carried away after his impressive form in front of goal continued in his side’s 3-0 home win against Maidenhead United.

The Heed frontman went into the game with seven goals from his opening ten games of the season and he looked to be in for a frustrating afternoon as he looked to add to his tally against an organised Magpies side.

Marcus Dinanga celebrates after scoring Gateshead’s second goal in their 3-0 home win against Maidenhead United (photo Charlie Waugh)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mike Williamson’s men finally broke through and grabbed a deserved lead midway through the second-half when Dinanga headed home from close range after good work from former Sunderland and Middlesbrough forward Stephen Wearne.

The striker was back at it with ten minutes remaining when he doubled his tally for the day before playing a part in his side’s third goal as his shot forced visitors keeper Craig Ross to palm his effort to Ed Francis, who gleefully tapped home the rebound.

Speaking after his two-goal display, Dinanga told The Echo: “I am feeling confident at the moment but I won’t get ahead of myself.

“It’s about staying humble and working hard to keep improving and doing what I can to help the team because that’s the important thing for us. I am happy and enjoying it and I am getting chances to score so it’s then just about me taking them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew they were going to come here and sit in a low block and it’s hard to break that down. The main thing as just to be patient and keep moving the ball to open up space when we could. We knew the chances would come eventually and they came in the second-half so it was just about taking them. We are happy with the win but it’s all about moving on to the next game for us now.”