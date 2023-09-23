Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon

Sunderland end a three-week wait to return to the Stadium of Light when they host Cardiff City in a Championship fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats signed off ahead of the international break in stunning fashion as they defeated recently-relegated Southampton 5-0 in front of their home fans on September 2.

Since the resumption of domestic action, Tony Mowbray’s side have had back-to-back away games at QPR and Blackburn Rovers. They won both of those matches 3-1 to make it four victories from their last five league outings.

Ahead of another home fixture, the Sunderland Echo has looked at how the Black Cats’ huge average home attendance compares to their rivals from across the Championship.

