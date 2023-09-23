News you can trust since 1873
How Sunderland’s stunning Championship attendances compare to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City & Southampton - gallery

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Sunderland end a three-week wait to return to the Stadium of Light when they host Cardiff City in a Championship fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats signed off ahead of the international break in stunning fashion as they defeated recently-relegated Southampton 5-0 in front of their home fans on September 2.

Since the resumption of domestic action, Tony Mowbray’s side have had back-to-back away games at QPR and Blackburn Rovers. They won both of those matches 3-1 to make it four victories from their last five league outings.

Ahead of another home fixture, the Sunderland Echo has looked at how the Black Cats’ huge average home attendance compares to their rivals from across the Championship.

Average attendance: 11,087

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 11,087

Average attendance: 15,677

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,677

Average attendance: 16,302

3. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,302

Average attendance: 16,587

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 16,587

