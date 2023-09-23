The Championship is regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in world football as sides battle for a top-six place to try and earn promotion to the Premier League.

It also leads to some teams walking a discipline tightrope with plenty of cards handed out already this season. Recently-relegated Southampton lead the way with a staggering 25 yellow cards so far, alongside one red card.

A number of sides are yet to be shown a red card this term but Sunderland are not one of them after Northern Ireland international Trai Hume was sent off in the season opener against Ipswich.

However, Sunderland have been one of the better behaved sides in terms of yellow cards dished out and we have ranked every Championship side below based on the number of cautions they have been shown so far this term. Take a look at how the Black Cats compare to their rivals...

1 . Southampton Yellow cards: 25. Red cards: 1. Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City Yellow cards: 22. Red cards: 0. Photo Sales

3 . Stoke City Yellow cards: 22. Red cards: 0. Photo Sales