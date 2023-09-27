Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland players Julio Arca and Chris Brown have reflected on the “toxic” atmosphere at the club during the 2005-06 season.

The Black Cats had won promotion to the Premier League the campaign prior under Mick McCarthy but struggled to make an impact following their return to the top-flight.

After signing Kelvin Davis, Anthony Le Tallec and Justin Hoyte to accompany promotion-winners Arca, Gary Breen and George McCartney, McCarthy was sacked on March 6.

12 days later, Sunderland faced Sam Allardyce's Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium and lost 2-0 under caretaker manager Kevin Ball with the atmosphere amongst Sunderland at an all-time low. Sunderland were then relegated with just 15 points.

“It turned toxic that season, didn’t it, by the end?” Brown reflected on the UndrTheCosh Podcast. "I remember Breeny, Gary Breen, we played Bolton away and he made a tackle in midfield and the Sunderland fans were shouting send him off.

“And you just think, it wasn’t good enough but it wasn’t for the sake of trying. He was an honest lad. It was awful.”

Arca, who took over as manager of South Shields from Kevin Phillips last summer, responded: “You need to understand that the fans pay for their ticket, they want to see the team playing well and we didn’t provide that.

“It was a sad season for us as well,” Arca added before Brown responded: “None of us wanted Mick (McCarthy) to go.

“And sometimes you don’t know what is coming next so you’re replacing a good honest manager but you don’t know what is coming next,” Arca reflected. “The season we had, things needed to change.

“That’s common sense. Football doesn’t give you much time now. You probably had a little bit more time before. Now managers get six, seven, ten games before they start getting questioned.

