The Sunderland team to face Watford as Tony Mowbray manages injury issues: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Watford at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for The Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, courtesy of Dan Ballard’s header and two goals from Jack Clarke.
Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injury setbacks, yet some first-team members could return against The Hornets.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Watford at the Stadium of Light:
1 / 3