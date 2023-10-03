News you can trust since 1873
Dan Ballard of Sunderland celebrates after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)Dan Ballard of Sunderland celebrates after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)
The Sunderland team to face Watford as Tony Mowbray manages injury issues: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Watford at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for The Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, courtesy of Dan Ballard’s header and two goals from Jack Clarke.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injury setbacks, yet some first-team members could return against The Hornets.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Watford at the Stadium of Light:

The Sunderland keeper recorded his third clean sheet of the season in the win over Sheffield Wednesday, when he was forced to make a late save to keep out George Byers’ header.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper recorded his third clean sheet of the season in the win over Sheffield Wednesday, when he was forced to make a late save to keep out George Byers’ header. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland at right-back this season and linked up well with Patrick Roberts on the flank against Sheffield Wednesday.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland at right-back this season and linked up well with Patrick Roberts on the flank against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid

The centre-back received plenty of time on the ball against Sheffield Wednesday and completed 90 of his 93 attempted passes (according to Wyscout).

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

The centre-back received plenty of time on the ball against Sheffield Wednesday and completed 90 of his 93 attempted passes (according to Wyscout). Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard netted his second goal of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as he headed home Alex Pritchard’s corner to open the scoring.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard netted his second goal of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as he headed home Alex Pritchard’s corner to open the scoring. Photo: Frank Reid

