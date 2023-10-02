Sunderland returned to winning ways in some style against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and will be looking to keep the momentum rolling when Watford visit the Stadium of Light this week.
Sunderland's injury list remains a relatively significant one but with late-summer signings beginning to bed into the side, Tony Mowbray's options are growing.
So what's the latest on the injury front, who could be back on Wednesday and who is likely facing a longer absence? Here we run you through all you need to know...
1. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game.
The midfielder has been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it has essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland have been waiting for it to settle and Mowbray said on Friday that they are essentially just taking it day by day with the Frenchman.
That raises hope that he will play on Wednesday, though Mowbray said he was not sure either way at the end of last week.
It would be a surprise if he did not feature at some stage this week, and Mowbray would relish the chance to freshen up his midfield during a punishing schedule. Either way, there's no major issue and he will be back soon. Potential return date: Watford (H) October 4th Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pnefc Safc Dack 1.jpg
Dack has a minor hamstring problem but Mowbray says the club are determined not to take any risks, well aware of he risks of a recurrence that could sideline him definitively for a far longer period.
With Alex Pritchard performing well and Adil Aouchiche impressing from the bench, Sunderland feel they can afford to be patient with Dack and so don't expect him to be rushed back into the starting XI anytime soon.
He may well return to the squad this week, though, whether that be on Wednesday night or this Saturday against Middlesbrough. Potential return date: Watford (H) October 4th Photo: FRANK REID
3. JEWISON BENNETTE
Bennette struggled with illness around the Cardiff City defeat but returned to training last week and featured as Sunderland U21s came back from 2-0 to defeat Aston Villa in a hugely impressive away win on Friday night.
That means the winger is now available for selection, but appears to be a bit down the pecking order following Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche's arrival, and his challenge will become even greater when Bradley Dack is fit again. Potential return date: Watford (H) 4th October. Photo: Frank Reid
4. DENNIS CIRKIN
Cirkin suffered a hamstring injury during the last international break and while there is no set date for his return, Mowbray said he expected him to miss a few weeks and at this stage he is not back in training.
A return before the international break appears highly unlikely at this stage, particularly given that Niall Huggins has settled into the role well and is getting better by the game.
That will likely encourage Sunderland to give Cirkin the fortnight break to get fully up to speed. Potential return date: Stoke City (A) 21st October. Photo: Frank Reid