1 . PIERRE EKWAH

Ekwah suffered a dead leg in the build up the QPR win, which was exacerbated when took a knock in the same area during the opening minutes of that game. The midfielder has been recovering from a hematoma as a result and it has essentially restricted him from moving as freely as he needs to play at anything like his best. Sunderland have been waiting for it to settle and Mowbray said on Friday that they are essentially just taking it day by day with the Frenchman. That raises hope that he will play on Wednesday, though Mowbray said he was not sure either way at the end of last week. It would be a surprise if he did not feature at some stage this week, and Mowbray would relish the chance to freshen up his midfield during a punishing schedule. Either way, there's no major issue and he will be back soon. Potential return date: Watford (H) October 4th Photo: Frank Reid