Former Sunderland full-back Lynden Gooch was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury during Stoke’s 3-2 win at Bristol City.

Alex Neil’s side came from two goals down to end a five-match winless run in the Championship, with teenager Nathan Lowe scoring his first senior goal for The Potters in the 89th minute.

Junior Tchamadeu took Gooch’s place at left-back, while defender Michael Rose also limped off in the closing stages. Both will be assessed ahead of Stoke’s home match against Southampton on Tuesday.

“Lynden Gooch was struggling with his hamstring so Junior came on for one of his first games at this level,” said Neil after the game.

Gooch has started four consecutive league games for Stoke, as well as a Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth, following his move to the bet365 Stadium from Sunderland on transfer deadline day.

Despite his injury setback, the full-back took to social media following the win over Bristol City, posting: ‘Up the Potters.’

After the Southampton fixture, Stoke will travel to Leicester on Saturday in their final match before October’s international break.

Neil’s side will then host Sunderland on Saturday, October 21 when the Championship season resumes.

Stoke were also without Andre Vidigal, Enda Stevens, Ryan Mmaee and Tyrerse Campbell for the match against Bristol City.

Asked if any of the aforementioned players would be fit to face Southampton on Tuesday, Neil replied: “I doubt it.”