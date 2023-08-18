Sunderland vs Middlesbrough rescheduled after Championship TV selections as Watford match is also picked
Sunderland’s matches against Watford and Middlesbrough have been selected in the latest round of EFL TV selections.
Sunderland’s Championship match against Middlesbrough has been brought forward after being selected for TV broadcast.
The fixture at the Stadium of Light will still take place on Saturday, October 7 but will now be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm and be shown on Sky Sports.
Sunderland’s home match against Watford has also been selected to be televised but will still be played on Wednesday, October 4 (7:45pm kick-off), as originally scheduled.
It means four of Sunderland’s first 11 league games will have been televised on Sky this season, after their opening match against Ipswich was moved to a 5pm Sunday kick-off.
The Black Cats’ home game against Southampton on Saturday, September 2 has also been brought forward to be played at 12:30pm.
Later that month, Sunderland will face Cardiff on Sunday, September 24 (3pm kick-off), after the match was pushed back 24 hours due to England Woman playing Scotland at the Stadium of Light that week.