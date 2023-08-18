Sunderland’s Championship match against Middlesbrough has been brought forward after being selected for TV broadcast.

The fixture at the Stadium of Light will still take place on Saturday, October 7 but will now be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm and be shown on Sky Sports.

Sunderland’s home match against Watford has also been selected to be televised but will still be played on Wednesday, October 4 (7:45pm kick-off), as originally scheduled.

It means four of Sunderland’s first 11 league games will have been televised on Sky this season, after their opening match against Ipswich was moved to a 5pm Sunday kick-off.

The Black Cats’ home game against Southampton on Saturday, September 2 has also been brought forward to be played at 12:30pm.