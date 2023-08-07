After the full-time whistle blew to confirm Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich, the Sky cameras focused on former Black Cats forward Nathan Broadhead.

The 25-year-old, who was eventually substituted in the 73rd minute, had scored the opener, before assisting the visitors’ second goal with a fine pass for George Hurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadhead then exchanged words with his old Sunderland teammate Ross Stewart, who remains sidelined with an injury, at the end of the game, with the latter seemingly complimenting an impressive performance.

Despite a late Dan Neil goal with four minutes of normal time remaining, and 13 minutes of stoppage-time, the Black Cats were unable to force a late equaliser.

Clarke’s first-half penalty appeal

Both sides felt they should have been awarded a penalty, with Sunderland’s appeal coming in the first half when the game was still goalless.

Jack Clarke broke down the left before he was clipped by Ipswich full-back Janoi Donacien, who gave a sheepish look after the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the incident on Sky, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips said: “For me it’s a penalty. Anywhere else on the pitch that’s a barge and you get a foul.

“Jack Clarke, he doesn’t normally go around the referee but at half-time he was the last player off the pitch because he was having a go at the referee, and that’s unlike him.”

And one at the other end

Ipswich also had a strong penalty appeal after going 2-0 ahead when George Hurst was brought down by Dan Ballard, after Conor Chaplin’s long-range effort hit the bar.

“Anywhere else on the pitch that gets given,” said Sky pundit Chris Iwelumo. ”There is no contact on the ball whatsoever.”

Broadhead’s muted celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Broadhead did open the scoring on the stroke of half-time, diverting Leif Davis’ shot past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, the Welsh forward opted not to celebrate.

Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances during his loan spell at Sunderland in the 2021/22 season, playing a key part in the club’s promotion from League One.

Hume’s harsh second yellow card

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Tri Hume was shown a second yellow card for colliding with Davis.

There didn’t seem to be much contact and the decision initially seemed harsh. Still, Hume did kick the ball away after the incident, which would have resulted in a yellow card under the new PGMOL guidelines to try and stop time wasting.

Mowbray’s booking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both head coaches were also booked during the match, with McKenna’s yellow card coming for dissent after Hurst’s penalty appeal.

Mowbray was then shown a yellow card following Neil’s goal, yet it was unclear exactly what it was for.

The Sunderland boss had been frustrated that it took so long for substitute Lynden Gooch to be allowed onto the pitch. There are also stricker PGMOL guidelines which only allow one member of the coaching staff to stand on the edge of the technical area.

Support for Marcus Stewart

Both sides showed their support for former Sunderland and Ipswich striker Marcus Stewart by helping raise funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Stewart was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and was welcomed onto the pitch at half-time.