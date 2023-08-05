Ipswich won promotion from League One with 98 points last term and are being tipped to have another strong campaign.

To find out more, we caught up with Ross Halls from the East Anglian Daily Times on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about Ipswich’s key players:

“Conor Chaplin is a fans’ favourite, I think Sunderland fans would love him. He’s just here, there and everywhere.

“He just finds space out of nowhere and he scores. He’s a clinical finisher, any rebounds he’s there.

“Other players, of course we have to mention Sam Morsy, our skipper. He has Championship experience and is that midfielder general who just doesn’t want to lose.

“We have a team full of sort of unknowns in that they haven’t got much Championship experience. The two centre-halves Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden have both played a few times in the Championship but not many. It will be interesting to see how they can do.