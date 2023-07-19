England Women will return to Sunderland later this year when they face Scotland in their UEFA Nations League opener.

The fixture at the Stadium of Light will take place on Friday, September 22 (7:45pm kick-off), with Lionesses heading back to Wearside for the first time since November 2021.

As a result, Sunderland’s Championship home fixture against Cardiff City has been moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Sunday, September 24 (3pm kick-off).

Ticket details for the Lionesses’ fixture against Scotland will be announced in due course, with information set to be released on the @Lionesses Twitter page.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are preparing to start their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign in Australia this weekend, when they will face Haiti on Saturday, July 22.