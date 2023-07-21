Sunderland’s Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light has been brought forward after the latest round of EFL TV selections were announced.

The match is still set to be played on Saturday, September 2 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm to be shown on Sky Sports.

It has been confirmed which Championship fixtures will be televised up until Wednesday, September 20, meaning Sunderland’s trips to QPR (Saturday, September 16) and Blackburn (Wednesday, September 20) won’t be moved.

Sunderland’s home fixture against Cardiff has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday, September 23, though, after it was announced England Women will be playing at the Stadium of Light that week.