Sunderland vs Southampton fixture moved as latest Championship TV selections are announced

The latest EFL TV selections have been announced for the start of September.

Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

Sunderland’s Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light has been brought forward after the latest round of EFL TV selections were announced.

The match is still set to be played on Saturday, September 2 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm to be shown on Sky Sports.

It has been confirmed which Championship fixtures will be televised up until Wednesday, September 20, meaning Sunderland’s trips to QPR (Saturday, September 16) and Blackburn (Wednesday, September 20) won’t be moved.

Sunderland’s home fixture against Cardiff has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday, September 23, though, after it was announced England Women will be playing at the Stadium of Light that week.

Tony Mowbray’s side will kick off their new Championship campaign with a home game against Ipswich Town on Sunday, August 6 (5pm kick-off), which is the Black Cats’ only other fixture set to be televised during the first two months of the season.

