Ipswich Town boss makes 'biggest' and 'best-supported' Sunderland claim ahead of Championship opener

The Black Cats welcome the Tractor Boys to the Stadium of Light on August 6 in the Championship.

By James Copley
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has labelled Sunderland one of the "biggest" clubs in the EFL.

Sunderland will face newly-promoted Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on the opening Sunday of the 2023-24 Championship season, it was announced today.

The game will take place on Wearside on Sunday, August 6 at 5pm after the clash was picked for live broadcast by Sky Sports with Tractor Boys' boss McKenna looking forward to the match.

"It is a great fixture, of course, it is an exciting day and whoever we got would have been exciting," McKenna told Sky Sports News

"To get Sunderland away, one of the biggest and best-supported clubs in the EFL and a team who got promoted two seasons ago so they're trying to make the same journey as us, is a really exciting fixture and of course, it being a Sunday and a televised game adds even more prestige."

