Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has labelled Sunderland one of the "biggest" clubs in the EFL.

Sunderland will face newly-promoted Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on the opening Sunday of the 2023-24 Championship season, it was announced today.

The game will take place on Wearside on Sunday, August 6 at 5pm after the clash was picked for live broadcast by Sky Sports with Tractor Boys' boss McKenna looking forward to the match.

"It is a great fixture, of course, it is an exciting day and whoever we got would have been exciting," McKenna told Sky Sports News