Gateshead are back in action on Saturday when they host National League rivals Maidenhead United.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has described in-form forward Jovan Malcolm as a ‘shining example’ of how hard work and dedication can reap rewards.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker had to show his patient side during the first half of the season as fellow summer signing Owen Oseni was handed the lead role in attack and plundered his way to 13 goals in 28 games before the turn of the year. His form led to a move to Scottish Premiership club St Mirren and despite the arrival of loan signings Louis Flower and Tyrell Sellars-Fleming, it is Malcolm who has come to the fore over the last two months.

Gateshead striker Jovan Malcolm (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

After finding the next in wins against Wealdstone, Sutton United and Solihull Moors, Malcolm was named as National League player of the month for February and Magnay believes the striker can continue to improve as he looks to fire his side into the EFL this season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Maidenhead United, he told The Echo: “Jovan, when Owen Oseni was here, his approach to his work and his dedication day-in, day-out was extremely consistent. He was patient, he understood the situation where Owen was in good form and he was really patient for his opportunity. He is a shining example to any player that doesn’t get the minutes they deserve for whatever reason and it shows if you’re a positive member of the team, when that opportunity comes, you’ll be ready.

“He is an example and you want every player to be a Jovan Malcolm. I always say when I name the team that there will be disappointment but to be the best team-mate you can be and he epitomises that. I’ve used him as an example on a number of times, particularly in the situation we are in when we need results and trying to remain in the play-offs.

“He (Malcolm) has been ready for a long time and now he has been given his opportunity, he has grasped it with both hands and he’s the one player at the moment that can really make the difference. After going through a lot of stuff mentally with him, he’s now one of the most important players in the team and I know he is really driven to continue working hard and get even better for us.”

Magnay will be without suspended defender Ryan Bartley following his red card against Aldershot Town and an injury means Robbie Tinkler will be out for a month. Versatile midfielder Tyrelle Newton is close to a return but Saturday’s game will come too soon for the former Luton Town youngster.