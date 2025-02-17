Gateshead manager Magnay backs on-loan Hull City prospect to shine

Gateshead return to National League action when they host Sutton United at the International Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has been impressed with what he has witnessed from Hull City youngster Tyrell Sellars-Fleming during the early days of his loan spell with the National League promotion contenders.

The Heed made a move for the Tigers academy graduate after fellow loan addition Louis Flower picked up a serious knee injury in last weekend’s 4-0 win at Wealdstone. Former Chelsea youth star Flower has now returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion for further assessment but his loan spell with Gateshead remains alive for the time being.

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Sellars-Fleming was named in Magnay’s squad for Saturday’s home game against Altrincham and came off the bench during the second-half of the narrow defeat. The young striker, who has made five senior appearances for Hull, had one golden opportunity to grab an equaliser for his new side - but fired over the bar after impressive approach play from fellow forward Jovan Malcolm. Sellars-Fleming could make his first Heed start in Tuesday night’s home game with Sutton United - and Magnay is confident his latest addition can score goals at National League level after making an immediate impression with a lively display at the weekend.

He told The Echo: “He’s athletically a very similar profile to Louis (Flower) and that’s why I’ve brought him here. What pleased me most was his decision-making, his technical ability and he was tidy with his sets and his lay-offs. He passed the ball into the path of supporting players, he didn’t kill the momentum of attacks and I was really pleased with a lot of aspects of his game and, for me, I think he will score a lot of goals in this league.”

Tuesday’s game will come too early for injured trio Jean Belehouan, Max Sheaf and Tiernan Brooks - but there was some positive news as they prepare to step up their bid to return to contention. Defender Belehouan and January signing Sheaf are expected to be back in training ahead of Saturday’s visit to Solihull Moors and Republic of Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Brooks could return to training next week. There was a departure from Gateshead on Monday after League One club Mansfield Town recalled goalkeeper Owen Mason from his loan stint at the International Stadium.

