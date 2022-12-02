Gateshead set ‘kick-on’ challenge ahead of crucial clash with Aldershot Town

Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson has challenged his side to ‘kick on’ after they collected four points from their last two games.

The Heed put in an impressive performance as they saw off Southend United with a 3-1 win in their last game at the International Stadium. That invaluable three points was followed up by a hard-earned draw from last weekend’s long trip to Torquay United as an equaliser from Elliott Forbes earned a share of the spoils for his side.

Aldershot Town are the visitors to the International Stadium on Saturday lunchtime as Mike Williamson’s men look to secure another win against a side sat just above them in the National League table - and Watson wants his side to continue their push for survival with another positive result.

He told The Echo: “We stuck with a lot of the lads when we got promoted because we believed they could do well at this level and that belief has never changed. We still believe we have a firm belief that we have a really good group of players that can compete in the National League.

“We have found it tough with injuries at times and that’s not using it as an excuse but we have had key players missing at key times during the season. We now feel we are strong throughout and it’s probably the first time we can say that during the season. With players back from injury, we feel we now have physicality and strength in the group and we knew we needed that to compete in this league. We have seen that in the last two results and we need to kick on and put a run together.”

Watson is hopeful his side will be able to performance in front of an increased attendance at the International Stadium after the game was moved to a 12.30pm kick-off.

A win for Gateshead will not take them out of the relegation zone but it could take them to within a point of escaping the bottom four - and Watson admitted he would love to see a strong crowd roar his side on in their attempts to claim a crucial three points.

“It’s been thing with Gateshead throughout the years. We have our core group of supporters, they love the club and they would do anything to help us and get behind the boys. We would certainly like to increase the numbers and further increase the noise on matchday because that helps the lads. They want to show more people what they can do on the pitch. We are between Newcastle and Sunderland, that will always be the case. But hopefully we will get more along on Saturday and give them a performance that they will enjoy.”

Carl Magnay will miss out with a suspension but Robbie Tinkler, Louis Storey and Adam Campbell are all back in contention for the game.