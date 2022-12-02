Just one of Sunderland's next five home games will kick off at 3pm after Middlesbrough fixture is moved
Sunderland’s Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light has been rescheduled after being selected for TV broadcast.
The match was originally set to take place on Saturday, January 21 but has now been pushed back to be played on Sunday, January 22 (12pm kick-off).
It comes after the EFL announced the latest group of matches which will be broadcast by Sky Sports up to January 22.
Sunderland have already seen their home match against West Brom moved to Monday, December 12 (8pm kick-off), while their Boxing Day match against Blackburn has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off time.
Most Popular
Saturday’s match against Millwall will also be played at their earlier time of 12:30pm.
Sunderland’s home match against Swansea on Saturday, January 14 will remain a 3pm kick-off a week before the rearranged Middlesbrough fixture.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Boro at the Riverside earlier in the season.