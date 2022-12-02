News you can trust since 1873
Amad Diallo and Dennis Cirkin celebrate after Sunderland's score a goal at Huddersfield Town. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face Millwall as Tony Mowbray is handed big injury boost: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland will play their first competitive fixture for three weeks when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats claimed an important win over Birmingham before the World Cup break and now have several first-team players back from injury.

Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin all missed the match at St Andrew’s but are available again

Striker Ross Stewart has also been training with the team and could be in the sqaud to face Millwall.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 22-year-old will be trying to record his seventh clean sheet of the season after starting all of Sunderland’s league games this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

After missing the side’s last six matches with a foot injury, the 26-year-old is available for selection again following the World Cup break.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Danny Batth

Batth is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game so far this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Aji Alese

Another player who has returned from injury. The 21-year-old produced some very impressive performances before sustaining an ankle issue.

Photo: Frank Reid

