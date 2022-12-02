The Sunderland team to face Millwall as Tony Mowbray is handed big injury boost: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland will play their first competitive fixture for three weeks when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats claimed an important win over Birmingham before the World Cup break and now have several first-team players back from injury.
Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin all missed the match at St Andrew’s but are available again
Striker Ross Stewart has also been training with the team and could be in the sqaud to face Millwall.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the match: