The significance of the game to both teams is clear, with Coventry currently four points behind Sunderland in the only relegation place.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Reay's side so far whose performances have not translated into results but the head coach says this marks a chance to build momentum ahead of the new year: "It's a big game and one we're looking forward to.

"We know we need to get points on the board quickly. The players are excited for it, they know what they need to do and we want to try and finish the year on a win that we can carry into the second half of the season.

"We want that kickstart if you like, and the players are as determined as ever. We've rested some players last week to make sure they're ok for Sunday, so hopefully we can go there and get three points.

"It's not going to be an easy game because if you flip it, they'll be looking at this one and smelling blood. We have to make sure we're hard to beat first and foremost, that they find it difficult to play against us. Ultimately we know that we need to be better with the ball, and that's something that we've been looking at and working hard on over the last couple of weeks - making sure we're better at finishing those chances.

"It's not going to define our season, but a win would be very much welcome. There's a whole second half of the season so we see a really good opportunity to put things right and go into the Christmas break on a win."

Reay could again be without talented striker Katy Watson for the game: "Katy is still struggling, she came back from England duty with a shin problem.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

"She's been on the grass a bit this week but she's the only major doubt at this stage.

