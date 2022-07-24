Forbes determined to repay Gateshead after coming through injury nightmare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead defender Elliott Forbes is looking forward to the new National League season (Photo by Charles Waugh)

Elliott Forbes is determined to repay Gateshead for the faith and support they showed in his during his injury nightmare.

The Heed academy product has not featured in a competitive fixture since he suffered a thigh injury in an FA Trophy defeat at AFC Fylde last December.

That limited to just two appearances during the campaign but he is now hoping to play a role as Mike Williamson’s side return to the National League during the upcoming season.

Forbes made his return from injury in Saturday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat against League Two club Harrogate Town and immediately looked forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the game, he told The Echo: “I have worked hard for a long period of time to get to this point.

“It’s disappointing to get beat but it’s pre-season so it’s all about getting minutes into the boys and making sure we are ready for the first day of the new season.

“I feel good, I feel the best I’ve felt in about a year to 16 months.

“I got injured at Fylde last December and I’ve had to work back to where I am now so it’s all about staying fit and looking to the future.”

Forbes thanked Heed player-manager Williamson and his coaching staff for the backing they have shown him throughout the last 16 months as he battled with a number of injuries.

“I can’t thank the club enough and I appreciate the opportunity Mike (Williamson), Busted (assistant manager Ian Watson), Louis (Storey) and Belly (physio Chris Bell) have given me.

“It must have been as frustrating for them as it has been for me and I want to repay them for the faith they have shown in me.

“Now I am just looking forward to the season ahead and trying to push for a place in the side and give them another option in a difficult league.”