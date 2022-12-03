Sunderland return to Championship action against Millwall on Saturday lunchtime four points above the relegation zone and four points of the play-off places.

Mowbray says that underlines just how competitive this division is, and how challenging it can be for a team newly promoted from the third tier.

He has warned that there will be tricky spells along the way but with the likes of Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard nearing a comeback he feels he has the tools to make for some real highs moving forward.

Reflecting on where his team stands and what he expects in the coming months, Mowbray said: "We've had a team that came out of League One having won the play-offs, not one that ran away with that league.

"In my view it's quite a big gap between the two divisions in spells, because you've got teams coming out of the Premier League with big salaries and players with experience of a higher level. The gap between those two divisions is a chasm.

"So I think the team have done really, really well. What excites me is the balance we could have, we've got really good technical players and what we've potentially got coming back is the pace and power in both boxes. We should then also have a balance between some talented young players and some lads who have experience of this division. I think we'll have a platform then to go and win games in this league.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"There's a long way to go in this season, if I had to predict then I would say I think we're going to have really good spells where we go and win three or four on the bounce, and there might be the odd spell where it's tougher for us.

"You can't look far too ahead with this division, and I've got to keep the team believing that we're talented and we can games.

"It's a tough league, nobody gives you anything and the table shows you that - there's no one who has just tailed off yet this season. Everybody is capable of stringing a set of results together and vice versa.

"My hope is that we find some consistency in selection and then in performance. When I've met supporters, the impression they've given is that they think they have a team that win, lose or draw are fighting hard for them and trying to represent their city. I hope we can be successful for them, competing for places at the top end of the table.

"It won't be easy, and we need to swing our home form on its head a bit. We have to try and dominate here, have more shots and crosses around their box, and with the addition of our big strikers that should help us play for more forward passes and get fans wrapped up in the game."

