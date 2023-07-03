There is an almost serene feeling deep in the bowels of the International Stadium as Gateshead step up their preparations for the new National League season.

As local schools make use of the running track outside amid a cacophony of noise and encouragement from classmates and teachers in the stands, the mood inside is far more relaxed as Heed player-manager Mike Williamson and his staff sit in their office, planning, plotting, pouring over every minute detail of what could lie ahead for their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous summers have been impacted by strenuous efforts to build a squad from scratch in the aftermath of a last-minute bid to save the club from going out of business, dealing with the financial and practical impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the sales of key strikers in the aftermath of a historic title win - but there is a very different feel to the mood settling in at the Heed’s home at this point in time.

That is not to suggest little has taken place since the FA Trophy Final defeat against FC Halifax Town just over six weeks ago. The Wembley loss was a bump in the road but it has not thrown plans to build on the momentum gained last season off the rails.

Mike Williamson

New signings have been secured as former loan additions Ed Francis and Callum Whelan have become permanent members of the squad. England C midfielder Regan Booty was enticed to the North East after impressing in the colours of Maidstone United and right-back Jordan Hunter and Aidan Rutledge have joined from South Shields and Birtley Town respectively.

More new signings are on the agenda, but for now, with an opening pre-season friendly at Northern Premier League East Division neighbours Hebburn Town just hours away, Williamson is calm and focused after a satisfying start to the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Echo: “It’s really a job where you’re always thinking and always planning and you want everything to be as prepared as possible. Recruitment never ends, there are always people out there that can improve you so you have to always been aware. We are really happy. We are fortunate to have the board to give us the resources to get these boys in and you can see the natural growth in the football club with the size of the squad, the standard of player and the quality we are able to bring in.

“They will bring headaches, but they are the nice headaches you want as a management team. “Off the back of last season, there was so much growth in terms of learning, so many issues we didn’t foresee and we feel a lot more prepared to tackle the season.”

Former Sunderland defender Jordan Hunter has joined Gateshead (photo Gateshead FC)

Work is ongoing over further new additions, with a goalkeeper and defender high on the agenda as they have been throughout the summer. Premier League and EFL clubs now see Gateshead as a useful resource for aiding the development of young players following the successful loan stints of the likes of Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh and Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

Whereas desperate phone calls to agents and clubs higher in the pyramid were once conducted with regularity, now it is Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson taking the calls regarding potential loan additions, such is the reputation they have forged in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress is being made - but optimism is of the cautious variety as the Heed negotiate their way through the constantly changing environment in the transfer market.

Kamil Conteh in action at Wembley (photo Charlie Waugh)

Williamson explained: “In this office, we are always looking to bring in players that can improve us. The office next door, where the chairman and vice chairman sit, it might be slightly different but they have always been supportive of us and they have been this summer too. We just want to keep increasing competition, raising that bar and the standards we have. It’s hard, it’s relentless, but we are really pleased with the business we have done.

“We are still looking, it’s hard to give anything because deals can be close but so far away. You can be told you are pretty much there (with a deal) by three different people and then it can be gone. Fingers crossed there are a couple pending but we will wait and see.”

There have been departures as Harrison Clark moved to Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town have snapped up goalkeeper James Montgomery and former Sunderland academy striker Will Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Dan Ward has remained in the National League after joining Oldham Athletic and former Newcastle United midfielder Owen Bailey has landed a move into the EFL by joining League Two side Doncaster Rovers. The latter pair go with Williamson’s good wishes and with the words of endorsement of the Heed manager ringing in their ears.

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey from Gateshead.

He said: “They (Ward and Bailey) are two of the best people in football and they have hearts of gold. They would run through brick walls for you, sometimes when you don’t ask them to do so. But they were so keen to do well and they were huge characters. I only have good things to say about both lads and they have created some fantastic memories. They are part of the history of the club and we wish them all of the best.”

But for now, the full focus is on a challenging pre-season schedule that gets underway on Tuesday night at Hebburn Town.

Hot on the heels of their meeting with the Hornets come two severe home tests and Sunderland and Newcastle United before a short trip for the annual friendly with Northern Premier League neighbours Dunston UTS. Pre-season will then be rounded off by a home game against League Two side Harrogate Town and a visit to National League newcomers South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schedule offers a multitude of challenges for Williamson and his players - but they are challenges that will stand them in good stead once the competitive action arrives.