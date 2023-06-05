Former Sunderland and Liverpool defender joins Gateshead on two-year deal

The attacking full-back spent the last four seasons at the 1st Cloud Arena, joining the Mariners on loan for the 2019/20 campaign before converting that move into a permanent deal during the following summer. The former Liverpool academy player helped the Mariners reach the FA Cup first round on two occasions and was a key part of the side that won the Northern Premier League Premier Division title last season.

However, as his now former club prepare for life in the National League North, Hunter will focus his attention on stepping into the top level of the non-league game with Gateshead after they agreed a two-year deal with the 23-year-old defender. The move was announced shortly after the Mariners confirmed Hunter had ended his four-year stay with the club as they revealed new manager Julio Arca “remains in negotiations with several players regarding their futures.”

South Shields man Jordan Hunter - Photo by Kev Wilson

Hunter’s move to Gateshead will see the 23-year-old follow in the footsteps of winger Stephen Wearne and midfield trio Ed Francis, Callum Whelan and Regan Booty in joining the National League club - and assistant manager Ian Watson explained why they felt they had to move for the former Mariners star.

He said: “(We are) delighted to sign Jordan. He’s had some really good seasons with Shields, every time we’ve seen him play we get really excited by his style of play. He’s a player who is going to excite the fans, he really wants to develop and that’s the most important thing for us.”

The Echo understands Gateshead are looking to press on with further new additions after making an encouraging start to their summer recruitment. A goalkeeper, centre-back and a striker are believed to be at the top of their list of priorities and they hope to make progress over the coming days and weeks on a number of deals.