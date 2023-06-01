Sunderland announce Hartlepool United friendly - and away ticket allocation
Sunderland have confirmed their pre-season plans.
Sunderland have confirmed plans to face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season game.
Tony Mowbray will take his side to Pools' Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday 1 August (KO 7.30pm).
The club also have a trip to the US plus away friendlies at South Shields and Gateshead in July.
A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC will take on Hartlepool United as part of the Club’s 2023-24 preparations.
"The Black Cats head to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday 1 August (KO 19:30) to round-off pre-season.
"We have been given an allocation of 1,775 with tickets to be released in due course."
Sunderland's summer pre-season schedule:
South Shields (A) Saturday 8 July, 12:30
Gateshead (A) Saturday 8 July, 16:00
San Antonio FC (A) Saturday 15 July, 20:00 (ET)
New Mexico United (A) Wednesday 19 July, 19:00 (MT)
North Carolina FC (A) Friday 21 July, 19:00 (CT)
Hartlepool United (A) Tuesday 1 August 19:30