Sunderland announce Hartlepool United friendly - and away ticket allocation

Sunderland have confirmed plans to face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season game.

Tony Mowbray will take his side to Pools' Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday 1 August (KO 7.30pm).

The club also have a trip to the US plus away friendlies at South Shields and Gateshead in July.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC will take on Hartlepool United as part of the Club’s 2023-24 preparations.

"The Black Cats head to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday 1 August (KO 19:30) to round-off pre-season.

"We have been given an allocation of 1,775 with tickets to be released in due course."

Sunderland's summer pre-season schedule:

South Shields (A) Saturday 8 July, 12:30

Gateshead (A) Saturday 8 July, 16:00

San Antonio FC (A) Saturday 15 July, 20:00 (ET)

New Mexico United (A) Wednesday 19 July, 19:00 (MT)

North Carolina FC (A) Friday 21 July, 19:00 (CT)