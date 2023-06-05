Hartlepool United have announced the signing of former Sunderland youth team goalkeeper Joel Dixon on a free transfer.

Born in Middlesbrough, Dixon began his career at Sunderland as a youngster, spending two loan spells at Workington plus temporary transfers to Boston United, Hartlepool United and Gateshead before moving to Barrow permanently in 2015

The 29-year-old shot-stopper made 195 appearances for Barrow during five fruitful years at the club, including 46 in League Two during the 2020-21 campaign Bolton Wanderers then announced the signing of Dixon on a two-year deal from Barrow at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

Dixon was out of contract this summer and departed the League One club after being pushed out of Bolton's starting XI for league games by highly-rated Manchester City loanee James Trafford, a teammate of Sunderland number-one Anthony Patterson for England's under-21s.

“I’m very pleased to get Joel over the line," Hartlepool United boss John Askey said of Dixon’s arrival. "He’s a previous National League winner with plenty of experience in both League Two and League One. He knows the area and fits in well with what we are looking for.”

Dixon - who stands at six foot, four inches tall - added after completing his move: "I am delighted to join Hartlepool. I know how much of a great club this is from my previous spell and after speaking to the gaffer, I know we are going to be going in the right direction. I can’t wait to get started.”

