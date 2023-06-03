Gateshead captain Greg Olley agrees new deal as two more sign on

Gateshead have been handed a major boost after captain Greg Olley put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension.

The former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder has become an integral figure at the International Stadium after initially joining the Heed during the summer of 2018 and was part of the squad that made a surprise push for a play-off place against a background of off-field issues.

Despite interest from Football League and National League clubs, Olley remained with Gateshead in the aftermath of their enforced relegation into non-league’s second tier and went on to lead Mike Williamson’s side to the National League North title in 2022 and to the FA Trophy Final last month. Speaking to the Echo in the aftermath of the Wembley defeat against FC Halifax Town, Olley stated his ambitions for the new season and stated his desire to see new players arrive to boost their ranks.

Gateshead captain Greg Olley (photo Jack McGraghan)

He said: “The club is now thriving, it’s only going one way. We have won a league, we have got to a cup final and now we want to go into next season with full steam ahead. You want to keep the core together and then if you get some exciting additions, that can only go one way. We are in a better place to do so, we should be able to attract some good players with if we are having the success we are, that can only help.”

Despite the departure of Dan Ward and Owen Bailey, Olley has got his wish after Gateshead confirmed the additions of England C midfielder Regan Booty and former loan star Callum Whelan, and the Echo understands there are at least two more new signings closing in on a move to the International Stadium, with a defender and a striker among the list of possible targets.

Following on from the signing of former Sunderland and Middlesbrough winger Stephen Wearne, Booty moves to Tyneside after he left Maidstone United last month. He will be joined in Williamson’s midfield ranks by Whelan, who will now become a permanent member of the Gateshead squad after the former Oldham Athletic and Solihull Moors player signed a two-year deal after impressing during a loan stint at the International Stadium last month.

Gateshead midfielder Callum Whelan (photo Charlie Waugh)

Speaking after his deal was confirmed, Whelan said: “When last season came to an end, all I thought about was coming back on a permanent basis. I had really good conversations with Mike before the season ended and I really couldn’t imagine being elsewhere. When I came on loan last season, I settled really well and I can’t speak highly enough of the set of boys. The few months I had here at Gateshead were arguably the most enjoyable few months I’ve had in football. I couldn’t say no.”

There was further good news on a hectic day at the International Stadium as young forward Ollie Thompson signed his first professional deal. The 18-year-old broke into the senior setup last season and made a handful of appearances in the FA Trophy and National League and he has now set his sights on building on some promising progress during the early months of his career.