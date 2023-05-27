Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough forward pens two-year deal at Gateshead

The 22-year-old forward joined The Heed last season on a free transfer following his release from League Two club Grimsby Town and went on to impress with a record of one goal and six assists in just 11 appearances for Mike Williamson’s side.

Former Sunderland youngster Stephen Wearne has made a fine start to his loan spell at Gateshead (photo Charles Waugh)

He was ineligible to feature in last weekend’s FA Trophy Final defeat against FC Halifax Town but will now focus his attentions on helping Gateshead take the momentum they built up through the second half of last season into the new campaign. Speaking after signing a new deal, Wearne revealed he was never considering a move away from the International Stadium and set his sights on ‘repaying the faith’ shown in him by Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson.

He said: “It was an easy decision. After playing here towards the end of last season, there was only one place that I wanted to play my football. There were a couple of discussions before the end of the season and it was actually agreed a while ago, but I wanted to repay the faith that the staff have had in me since I first arrived. I was never really going to look anywhere else, it was always that I wanted to stay at Gateshead.”

The Heed will look to shake off the impact of their Wembley defeat and aim to improve on their impressive 14th place finish last season. Wearne’s arrival played a key part in a major upturn in form and helped his side move away from the relegation zone to secure a lower mid-table finish.

Now, as he prepares to get his first full season at the International Stadium underway, Wearne is hoping to push on and make the most of the ‘unique’ style of play implemented by Williamson and Watson.

He said: “There is a great group of lads here and there are great people around the club. With the way everything went last season, there was never going to be a reason for me to go anywhere else. We showed towards the back end of the season how good a team we can be, and if we take that into next season then who knows what can happen. We showed in our performances that we can give any team a game, and especially in this league we have a unique way of playing.”