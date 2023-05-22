Mike Williamson ‘immensely proud’ of Gateshead despite Wembley defeat

With a number of players unavailable, Williamson and his squad travelled to Wembley with just 13 fit senior players and a handful of the club’s academy graduates that took their place on a youthful looking substitutes bench.

After a largely nervy opening 40 minutes, it was the Shaymen that took the lead as Louis Storey’s underhit backpass saw Heed goalkeeper James Montgomery rush from his line before his attempted clearance strike Jamie Cooke and rebound into the empty net. Despite enjoying large swathes of possession during the second-half, the Heed were unable to break down a strong and disciplined Halifax side as they held on to claim the FA Trophy for the first time since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Williamson ahead of Gateshead’s FA Trophy Final with FC Halifax Town (photo Jack McGraghan)

Williamson praised the Shaymen for their performance but believes his own side should be proud of what they have achieved throughout a challenging season at the International Stadium.

“(I’m) as far on the immensely proud side of the scale as you can possibly get,” explained the former Newcastle United defender.

“We gave everything out there today. Obviously, the first-half was a tense affair, it was cagey, it was a typical final but when they scored I said to Busted (Ian Watson, assistant manager) hopefully it would take the shackles off us. It did and our second half was positive, the boys threw everything at them. We know how good Halifax are, they’re really good and they deserve a lot of credit. But we gave everything and the boys, for what they’ve given to the club and the community, they should be immensely proud and we will reflect back in time and see it’s been a really positive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe I am weathered, maybe I am old to it now, but from the bottom of my heart there is no disappointment. For the families and the fans, of course it would be nice (to have won) but this group of lads, how much they’ve given and what they have achieved this season should just have it’s own merit.”