Ahead of their crunch clash with Brighton at St James’ Park, here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘potential option’ for on-loan Chelsea star

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has emerged as a shock potential signing for Newcastle United this summer. Felix moved to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid in January and with his future uncertain back at the La Liga club, could depart Atletico on a permanent basis when the summer transfer window opens.

According to Marca, Newcastle is a potential option for Felix - but his club will hold out for a fee near £90m. Felix is reportedly interested in staying in England, but would want to ensure he is playing Champions League football next campaign - something that Chelsea will be unable to offer him.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could offer Champions League football to Felix next season, but face a crucial end of season run-in to make that dream into a reality. In 14 Premier League appearances for the Blues, the 23-year-old has netted just three times.

Newcastle United quartet recognised by Premier League

Eddie Howe, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier have all been nominated for end of season awards by the Premier League. The quartet represent Newcastle in each of the three categories for end of season awards.

Howe has been nominated for Manager of the Season alongside Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva. Supporters can vote for Howe by following this link.

Isak and Botman, after stellar debut campaigns in the Premier League, have been nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Season - but they face stiff competition in the form of Erling Haaland, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and the Arsenal trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. Supporters can vote for either Isak or Botman by following this link.