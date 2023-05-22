Ex-Sunderland duo to remain at EFL club as retained list is released

Former Sunderland duo Aiden O'Brien and Tom Flanagan will remain with League One club Shrewsbury Town for the 2023-24 campaign after finishing 12th this season.

The Shrews released their retained list last week with the former Black Cats pair two of only 11 players under contract for next season.

Flanagan left Sunderland in the January of 2022 after joining the club four years previously and making 116 appearances in all competitions before moving on to Shrewsbury Town.

O'Brien made the move to the North East from Millwall in 2020, spending one-and-a-half seasons at the club before departing Wearside for Portsmouth and latterly Shrewsbury Town.

Carl Winchester is also listed on Shrewsbury Town's retained list as returning to his parent club. However, the former Forest Green international recently penned a goodbye to Sunderland fans on social media with his contract set to expire.

After his loan spell at Shrewsbury came to an end, Winchester posted on his Instagram page: “My time at Sunderland is officially up.

“I’d like to thank everyone associated with the club for giving me the opportunity to play for such a huge club.

“Growing up if anyone had said I’d be playing for Sunderland and achieve promotion at that level I’d snap their hand off.

“From my team-mates I’ve met some friends for life and to the fans who gave us support every week I will always treasure those moments, so I’d like to wish the club nothing but success in the future. Ha’way the lads.

“And to Shrewsbury Town, I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to come and play.

“To my team-mates and staff and everyone involved in the club, I’d like to thank you for a great season on and off the pitch! As well I’ve met some friends for life. Now onto my next adventure wherever that will be.”

Winchester joined Sunderland in January 2021 from Forest Green and played a key part during the Black Cats’ League One promotion campaign.