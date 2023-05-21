Depleted Gateshead fall to FC Halifax Town in FA Trophy Final

A fortuitous effort in the closing stages of the first-half from Shaymen midfielder Jamie Cooke separated the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at the home of football. There was little action of note in what was a somewhat cagey opening half-hour as both sets of players felt their way into the game, opting for a cautious approach to their play.

Chances were at a premium, with Heed wing-back Owen Bailey looping a header over the bar from around six yards and Shaymen striker Rob Harker bringing a smart save out of James Montgomery - although an offside flag would have seen the effort ruled out.

However, it was the visitors that edged themselves in front just before half-time in bizarre circumstances as Jamie Cooke made the most of a misjudgement in the Heed defence. After closing out a dangerous run from the dangerous Millenic Alli, Louis Storey’s attempted backpass forced Montgomery to rush from his line before his clearance struck Cooke and landed in the back of the empty net.

Gateshead needed a response in the early stages of the second-half and it came with two half-chances from Adam Campbell as the former Newcastle United man fired narrowly off-target in quick succession. There was a response from their opponents and Heed keeper Montgomery kept his side in front with two instinctive saves prevent Millenic Alli and former Gateshead midfielder Jack Hunter from extending the Shaymen lead as the game ventured into its final quarter of an hour.

Young duo Ollie Thompson and Will Harris were sent into the final stages at the expense of Aaron Martin and former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson as Mike Williamson and Ian Watson tried to provoke one last thrust out of their side.

But it was one player that has always looked their more dangerous threat that came closest to forcing extra-time as Campbell continued to provide a menacing pressure to the Halifax defence. But there was frustration for Campbell as his low drive across goal was parried to safety by former Heed keeper Sam Johnson before two dangerous crosses into the six-yard box from the Gateshead forward were not anticipated by his team-mates.

Seven minutes of injury-time became a game of attack against defence as the Heed pressed their opponents back into their own final third. But with space and time at a premium, and the need for a decisive pass proving out of reach despite the desperate efforts of Williamson’s men, the lead remained in tact when the full-time whistle was blown, much to the disappointment of the impressive travelling support from the North East.

Gateshead’s main aim for the season was always about remaining in the National League against all odds and that was achieved in fine style with an improved run of form in the second half of the season. Wembley disappointment will sting over the coming days - but the main target now is about improving on the undoubted progress made over the last nine months.

Gateshead: Montgomery, Tinkler, Storey, Richardson (Harris), Bailey, Ward, Conteh, Magnay, Olley, Campbell, Martin (Thompson) Subs: Marschall, Archer, Franklin, Knight, Asikaogu

