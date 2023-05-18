Mention the name Montgomery alongside Wembley to any North East football supporter and cherished memories will come flooding back.

This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of one of the biggest Wembley shocks in FA Cup Final history after Jimmy Montgomery’s remarkable double save played no small part in helping Sunderland bring down Don Revie’s Leeds United in front of a shell-shocked national television audience. Now, half a century on, another Montgomery is aiming to embrace a special moment at what many supporters around the world consider to be the home of football.

Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery (photo Charlie Waugh)

Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery - a distant relative of Sunderland legend Jimmy - is setting himself for a date with destiny as his side prepare themselves for Sunday’s FA Trophy Final meeting with National League rivals FC Halifax Town.

The Wearside-born stopper has been integral in securing what is the Heed’s second visit to Wembley after playing a lead role in penalty shoot-out wins in their quarter-final tie with Farsley Celtic and a semi-final victory over Barnet. Now, his full focus is on creating more memories under the arch and writing another tale in the Montgomery Wembley story.

He told The Echo: “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, to play there and win there. That’s been my dream and to do that with this group of lads would be incredible. I couldn’t wish to do it with a better group of people.

“On the experience front, I’ve only ever been there as a fan. I’ve never spoken to Jimmy about it, I’ve only met him a couple of times and the last time was when I was 15, but I have tried to speak to other people that have played there. I’ve asked how they coped with it, how they dealt with the emotion.