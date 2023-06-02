Nottingham Forest have confirmed that former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback will leave the club as a free agent.

Colback moved to the City Ground on a permanent basis from Newcastle in 2020 and helped guide the club to promotion from the Championship.

Speaking about Colback’s exit, boss Steve Cooper was keen to highlight the great impact he has had during his time at the club: “He’s been more than a player to me.

“I don’t know what’s next for Jack, but before I started working with him and even his time at Forest, he’s had a good career, a well-known career and played in the Premier League many years. Everyone saw the contribution he had last season, which I know meant a lot to him as well.”

Sunderland striker chase

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Portuguese striker Luis Semedo - with claims the teenager is very close to joining the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the academy at the Primeira Liga club.

