Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough youth team player Mitchell Curry has revealed the conversation he had with then-head coach Lee Johnson that led to his Wearside exit.

Curry, 23, Curry started life as a youth team player for Boro before switching to Sunderland in 2020 following loans with Harrogate Town and Gateshead in the National League and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Houghton le Spring-born striker made his debut for Sunderland off the bench during Covid-19 as Lee Johnson saw his squad decimated by the virus ahead of a game against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light in December 2020.

Despite a promising 25-minute cameo, Curry departed Sunderland just three months later in a surprise switch with the attacker moving to David Beckham-owned Inter Miami, then managed by Phil Neville, in Major League Soccer.

“It was a rollercoaster, Curry said of the move The Echo in an exclusive interview. "I would have ended up staying at Sunderland but in the January, I heard about Miami and that they were interested in me.

"I remember going in to see Lee Johnson and I said, ‘Look, what is your opinion on this? I’ve got Miami in front of me and I think it could be a good opportunity but I just want to know where I sit with you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said, ‘I’ve got Ross (Stewart), Griggy (Will Grigg), Chaz (Charlie Wyke) and Aiden O’Brien…’ and Danny Graham was playing at some point while I was there as well.

"He said it was going to be really difficult for me to get in but maybe we could look at things in the summer when some players move on but for now, it is going to be hard for me to get in.

"Johnson said, ‘To be honest with you, I think it is too good an opportunity to turn down’ and the more I thought about it the more I came round.

“Going from Sunderland to Miami was a dream really and I’m so glad I got to experience it and still experience playing at Sunderland as well. I don’t have any regrets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always fine with me,” Curry adds when asked about Johnson. “I know a few lads had some problems but he was always fine with me and he gave me my debut!

“Whether it was because of injury or Coivd or whatever, he still gave me my debut for a club that most of my family support so that’s something no one can take away from me and I’m grateful to him for that."