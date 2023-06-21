Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will be 'patient' with Nectarios Triantis after the Australian defender officially completed his move from Central Coast Mariners.

Sunderland announced they had completed the deal to sign the highly-rated youngster last week, and the 20-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Academy of Light earlier this week.

He'll now be ready to join his new team-mates for the start of pre-season training on Monday and while the club expect there to be a period of adjustment, Speakman is confident that the player will continue his rapid recent rise on Wearside.

The Sporting Director said Triantis would fit nearly into Sunderland's style of play, while also possessing the defensive attributes required to thrive in the challenging environment of the Championship.

The Black Cats are understood to have beaten a number of other UK clubs, including Crystal Palace and Stoke City, in the race for his signature.

"Nectar’s progressed rapidly over the last 12 months - at both club and international level - and we are delighted that he selected Sunderland as his next step," Speakman said.

"On the pitch, and in possession, we feel he’s well aligned to our playing identity, whilst also possessing the balance of being a robust defender, which is vital in our league.

"We’ll be patient as he adjusts to new surroundings and adapts to a new style of play in a higher league, but we are confident that he’s got the personality to progress and develop his game.”

Triantis explained his decision to opt for the move to the north east, saying: "I’m buzzing to be here - I just can’t wait to get started and play in front of the fans at this historic stadium. When a massive Club like Sunderland comes in, you can never say no. It was a dream to have won the league with Central Coast Mariners, but now I hope to enjoy similar success with Sunderland.”